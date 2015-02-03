Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 3 Aubay SA :
* Signs skeleton agreement with European External Action Service worth 11 million euros ($13 million) over 4 years
* Agreement may be extended for 2 years
* Agreement concerns supply of engineering resources Source text: bit.ly/18KEhox Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8734 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order