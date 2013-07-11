By Dominique Vidalon
| PARIS, July 11
PARIS, July 11 French stores group Auchan said
government plans to make "click and collect" businesses obtain
licences and pay a retail tax could harm its successful Drive
division at a time of near-record unemployment.
French President Francois Hollande is under pressure to rein
in the public deficit without hitting a faltering economy, and
is struggling to deliver on his pledge to reverse rising
unemployment by the end of the year.
Click and collect, a model being tested by a growing numbers
of retailers in France as well as the United Kingdom, is a free
service where shoppers order online and drive to a store or a
dedicated warehouse to pick up their purchases.
Because these businesses, such as Auchan's Drive, are often
simply comprised of warehouses, largely closed to the public,
they do not have to go through the process of obtaining retail
licences, which takes about two years. They also do not have to
pay the Tascom, a tax paid by retailers operating commercial
surface areas of over 400 square meters.
However, the government plans to force these warehouses to
get licence from 2014 and possibly pay the Tascom.
Auchan, the world's twelfth-largest retailer, said it had
created 5,300 jobs thanks to the Drive business, which it
started in 2000, including around 1,500 in 2012.
"We think the (government) plan being drafted is extremely
worrying as it would threaten a very promising business,"
Vincent Mignot, Auchan's general manager for France, told
reporters during a visit to a Drive warehouse at Melun Senart,
near Paris, late on Wednesday.
"I just can't stand this habit that French politicians have
to seek to thwart something that works," Mignot added.
Mignot said he had been unsuccessfully seeking an
appointment to discuss the matter with Junior Trade Minister
Sylvia Pinel, who is championing the plan.
The Ministry could not be immediately reached for comment.
The Drive service has been growing fast in France as
retailers grab what they see as a shortcut to market share even
though its profitability is still unclear and its success may
eat into sales at traditional hypermarket stores.
French retailers had 2,278 Drive centres as of June 1, a
rise of 920 year-on-year, and Drives are now outpacing the
number of hypermarkets in the country, data from research firm
Editions Dauvers showed.
Auchan generated 816 million euros ($1.05 billion) in
revenue from its Drive business last year and is targeting 1.07
billion euros this year.
The government hopes to keep the public deficit to 3.7
percent of economic output this year though Hollande has said it
may come out higher because of weak growth and dwindling tax
revenues.