MILAN Dec 4 Auchan would look at Italian rival Esselunga if it came up for sale, chairman Vianney Mulliez told an Italian daily on Sunday, while reiterating the family-owned French retailer had no intention of listing.

Auchan is controlled by the Mulliez family and competes with listed rivals Carrefour and Casino.

Mulliez said Auchan did not rule out external growth in Italy, but it was not a priority. "If and when Esselunga really came up on the market, we would look at the dossier," Mulliez told Il Sole 24 Ore.

Esselunga is owned by the Caprotti family. Il Sole 24 Ore reported in October that 86-year old Bernardo Caprotti was stepping down as chairman, adding he planned to keep the retailer in Italian hands and ruled out a possible listing.

Esselunga's 2010 sales rose 5 percent to 6.4 billion euros ($8.6 billion), the paper said. ($1 = 0.7446 euro) (Writing by Valentina Za; Editing by Dan Lalor)