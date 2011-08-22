(Adds quotes, detail, background)

* Auckland Airport revenue lifted by retail returns

* Passenger numbers being driven by Asian travellers

* 2012 profit seen rising into "NZ$130 millions"

WELLINGTON, Aug 23 New Zealand's biggest airport, Auckland International Airport Ltd. , reported a strong lift in annual profit in line with expectations on Tuesday on higher passenger numbers and retail sales and said it expected further growth this year.

The company, which handles nearly three-quarters of the country's international arrivals and departures, said the airport was looking to tap into the changing world tourism sector.

"Asia and in particular China is now driving much of the growth in global travel demand," said chief executive Simon Moutter in a statement.

"This means we need to focus on the key markets and the carriers with the available aircraft to connect us with them."

The company reported a profit of NZ$100.7 million ($83.2 million) for the 12 months to June 30, compared with NZ$29.7 million the year before, which reflected asset writedowns and the impact of tax changes.

Excluding one-off costs, including the unrealised losses on property values and the impact of the tax changes, the airport's profit was NZ$120.9 million against NZ$105.1 million last year.

It had forecast a profit at the top end or even above the guidance given last year of between NZ$112 million to NZ$118 million. A survey of analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had a forecast of around NZ$120 million.

It said it expected the 2012 year result to reflect growth in passenger numbers and retail sales "to be in the NZ$130 millions".

The airport is New Zealand's main international gateway, handling close to three-quarters of the country's arrivals and departures.

Operating revenue rose 9.5 percent, boosted by higher retail revenue and parking income. Costs rose 14.6 percent, in part associated with attracting new airlines to the airport.

International passenger movements, previously published, were up 4.2 percent for the year, while domestic travel was flat, and the number of plane movements fractionally lower.

There were also more passengers through the airport in tourist centre Queenstown and two Australian airports, in which AIA has stakes of nearly 25 percent.

Shares in the top-10 stock, which is about 23 percent owned by the Auckland local council, closed at NZ$2.21 on Monday. It said it would pay a dividend of 4.7 cents a share against last year's 4.45 cents, taking the full year payout to 8.7 cents.

The company last year said it would defer building a second runway for some years, because it expected to be able to cope with passenger number growth by changing its plane handling methods.

Moutter said the company had to balance the need for new facilities, particularly a domestic terminal, with passenger growth and use of larger planes.

(NZ$1=$1.21)

(Gyles Beckford)