* International passenger numbers up 6 pct
* Revenue up 9 pct
* AIA expects full year in high NZ$130 mlns
WELLINGTON, Feb 29 New Zealand's Auckland
International Airport Ltd reported a 5.5 rise in half
year profit on strong growth in international passengers and
said it expected a hefty rise in full year profits.
The company, which handles around three-quarters of New
Zealand's international traffic, said it had seen growth across
all parts of its business and expected that to continue, leading
to increased earnings.
"We have seen rising travel demand across all four of our
airport interests, and we have helped to stimulate that demand
by encouraging sustainable growth in our air service capacity,"
said the company's chair Joan Withers.
The airport operator reported a net profit of NZ$69.1
million ($58.1 million) in the six months to Dec 31, compared
with NZ$65.5 million the previous year.
Excluding one-off costs, including the unrealised losses on
property values and the impact of the tax changes, the airport's
profit was up 15 percent to NZ$70.8 million.
Operating revenue rose 9 percent, boosted by higher retail
revenue and parking income. Costs rose 15 percent, in part
associated with attracting new airlines to the airport and
coping with increased passengers visiting for the Rugby World
Cup.
The company, which has a 24.5 percent stake in two
Australian airports and in the tourist centre Queenstown, said
it expected full year profit in the high NZ$130 million range,
against last year's NZ$100.7 million.
It increased its dividend payout to 4.4 cents a share from
4.0 cents per share last year.
Last month the company said it had handled a record 170,000
international visitors in the first week of the year.
Shares in Auckland Airport, 23 percent owned by a local
council, closed at NZ$2.445 on Tuesday.
The shares have fallen nearly 3 percent so far this year,
against a 1 percent gain for the benchmark NZSX-50 Index
.
The company has put the building of a second runway on hold,
while it has said it needs to look at new facilities.
It said it expected to make a decision on redeveloping the
domestic terminal, which is near capacity, in the next few
months.
(Gyles Beckford)