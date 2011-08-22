WELLINGTON Aug 23 New Zealand's biggest airport, Auckland International Airport Ltd. , reported a strong lift in annual profit on Tuesday on higher passenger numbers.

The company reported a profit of NZ$100.7 million ($83.2 million) for the 12 months to June 30, compared with NZ$29.7 million the year before, which reflected asset writedowns and the impact of tax changes.

Excluding one-off costs, including the unrealised losses on property values and the impact of the tax changes, the airport's profit was NZ$120.9 million against NZ$105.1 million last year.

It had forecast a profit at the top end or even above the guidance given last year of between NZ$112 million to NZ$118 million. A survey of analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had a forecast of around NZ$120 million.

Shares in the top-10 stock, which is about 23 percent owned by the Auckland local council, closed at NZ$2.21 on Monday. It declared a dividend of 8.7 cents a share compared with 8.2 cps last year.

It has fallen around 1 percent so far this year, similar to the decline in the benchmark NZSX-50 index .

The airport is New Zealand's main international gateway, handling close to three-quarters of the country's arrivals and departures.

International passenger movements were up 4.2 percent for the year, while domestic travel was flat.

There were also more passengers through the airport in tourist centre Queenstown and two Australian airports, in which AIA has stakes of nearly 25 percent.

(NZ$1=$1.21)

(Gyles Beckford)