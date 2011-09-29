WELLINGTON, Sept 29 New Zealand's main international gateway Auckland International Airport Ltd is looking at a public offer of up to NZ$100 million ($77.5 million), the company said on Thursday.

The airport, which handles around three quarters of all international travellers to New Zealand, said the proposed unsecured and unsubordinated bond would be for six years with a fixed interest rate.

It is planned to open the offer next month. The Bank of New Zealand is the lead manager, with Craigs Investment Partners the co-manager.

Shares in the airport company, around 23 percent owned by a local council, last traded down 0.2 percent at NZ$2.255.

($1=NZ$1.29)

(Gyles Beckford)