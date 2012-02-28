WELLINGTON Feb 29 New Zealand's Auckland
International Airport Ltd reported a 5.5 percent rise
in first half profit on Wednesday, on the back of higher
passenger numbers.
It reported a net profit of NZ$69.1 million ($57.6 million)
in the six months to Dec 31, compared with NZ$65.5 million the
previous year.
The company, which has a 24.5 percent stake in two
Australian airports and that in tourist centre Queenstown, said
it expected full year profit at the higher end of its full year
guidance in the NZ$130 millions, excluding one-off items.
It is New Zealand's main international gateway with about 70
percent of arrivals and departures and declared a dividend of
4.4 cents per share, compared with 4.0 cents per share last
year.
Shares in Auckland Airport, 23 percent owned by a local
council, closed at NZ$2.445 on Tuesday.
The shares have fallen nearly 2 percent so far this year,
against a 1 percent gain for the benchmark NZSX-50 Index
.
Last month the company said it had handled a record 170,000
international visitors in the first week of the year.
(Gyles Beckford)