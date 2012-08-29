WELLINGTON Aug 30 New Zealand's Auckland International Airport Ltd reported jump in full year profit on Thursday, on the back of higher passenger numbers and aircraft movements, and said it expected profits to rise next year.

Net profit rose 41 percent to NZ$142.3 million ($114.12 million) in the 12 months to June 30, compared with NZ$100.7 million the previous year.

Excluding one-off costs, including unrealised changes in property values, the airport's profit rose 15 percent to NZ$139 million against NZ$120.9 million last year.

In February, it had forecast a profit in the high NZ$130 million range. A survey of analysts by Thomson Reuters had a forecast of around NZ$139 million.

The company, which has a 24.5 percent stake in two Australian airports, and a similar sized stake in the airport at tourist centre Queenstown, said it expected profits of between NZ$143 million-NZ$150 million in 2013.

It had already reported handling a record 7.2 million international passengers, up 5 percent on a year ago, as well as a 3 percent rise in domestic travellers.

It is New Zealand's main international gateway with about 70 percent of arrivals and departures, and declared a final dividend of 6.1 cents per share, compared with 4.7 cents last year. This took the dividend for the year to 10.5 cents.

Shares in Auckland Airport, 23 percent owned by a local council, closed at NZ$2.61 on Wednesday.

The shares have risen around 2 percent so far this year, against a near 11 percent gain for the benchmark NZSX-50 Index .

In June, the company said it would trim its international passenger fees, as it looks to attract more visitors from Asia, but increase domestic passenger fees to pay for improvements in the domestic terminal.

