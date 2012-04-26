(Corrects date of sale in seventh paragraph)
NEW YORK, April 26 Paintings by two iconic
artists, Edward Hopper and George Bellows, are expected to be
the top selling lots at an auction of American Art next month,
Sotheby's said on Thursday.
Hopper's "Bridal Path," an oil painting done in 1939 and the
first to appear at auction since 2006 when the sale of "Hotel
Window" set a record price for the artist, has a pre-sale
estimate of up to $7 million for the May 17 sale in New York.
"The equestrian subject and focus on movement are highly
unusual for Hopper's oeuvre, but the composition's sense of
mystery is pure Hopper," Sotheby's said in a statement
announcing the sale.
The work features New York's famous Dakota apartment
building in the background, which is unusual for Hopper whose
paintings are usually ambiguous with universal settings.
"Tennis at Newport," one of four Bellows paintings of the
sport done in 1919 and 1920, is also expected to be a big seller
with a $5 million to $7 million price tag. Two of the other
works of the same subject are in the Metropolitan Museum of Art
in New York and the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.
Other works that will go under the hammer include "In the
Sun" by Childe Hassam, which was stolen from a Massachusetts
home in 1976, unrecovered for decades and is estimated to sell
for as much as $2.5 million, and David Johnson's "View from New
Windsor, Hudson River," which was painted between 1867 and 1870.
Christie's American Paintings, Drawing and Sculpture sale on
May 16 will include 100 lots, ranging in price from $10,000 to
$3 million, that could total in excess of $22 million.
Fitz Henry Lane's "Gloucester, Stage Fort Beach," done in
1849 which depicts where English settlers landed on Cape Ann in
the 1600s has the highest pre-sale estimate at $3 million.
"Perth Amboy West (Tottenville)" by Oscar Bluemner, which is
one of his earliest, large scale paintings in his modern style,
could sell for a similar sum, according to Christie's.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney, Editing by Christine Kearney)