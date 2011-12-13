NEW YORK Dec 13 The contract that established
Apple (AAPL.O) as a corporate entity in 1976 sold at auction on
Tuesday for $1.59 million, 10 times its estimated price, two
months after the death of high-profile co-founder Steve Jobs.
The contract, sold with another document that removed one
of the company's initial three partners after just 11 days, was
the subject of fierce bidding by six people taking part in the
auction over the telephone and online, Sotheby's said.
Eduardo Cisneros, chief executive officer of Cisneros
Corporation bought the documents, which had only been expected
to fetch up to $150,000 at its auction of books and manuscripts
in New York.
The contract established the Apple Computer Company and
states that Jobs and Steve Wozniak would each be given 45
percent of Apple's shares. Ronald Wayne, who drafted the
contract, was given 10 percent.
But within days, Wayne had decided not be become involved
with the fledgling technology company. Wayne was paid $800, and
later another $1,500, and was released from the contract. His
10 percent share would today be worth $2 billion.
Wayne sold the documents to a private collector in 1994.
Jobs left Apple in 1984 following a power struggle with the
company's board of directors but returned to the company in
1996. He would become the central figure in transforming Apple
into one of the world's largest and most envied companies.
Jobs died on Oct. 5 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 56.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Patricia Reaney)