NEW YORK, April 29 Investors scaled back their purchases of U.S. two-year floating-rate notes at an auction held on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's release of its policy statement later, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of the total bids submitted to the amount of tow-year FRN offered fell to 3.81 from 4.34 in March. The April bid-to-cover ratio was the lowest since January. (Reporting by Richard Leong)