BRIEF-Linn Energy reports qtrly loss per unit $2.36
* Linn Energy reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results along with 2017 guidance
NEW YORK, April 23 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $18 billion five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities at a yield of minus 0.335 percent, which was the most negative since an auction held in December 2013, Treasury data showed.
The ratio of the amount of bids for the five-year TIPS supply offered was 2.27, lower than prior auction's 2.37 in December and the weakest since August 2013 when it was 2.18. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
* Linn Energy reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results along with 2017 guidance
* Tandem Diabetes Care Inc - prices common stock offering of 18 million shares at $1.25 per share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nGbOLP) Further company coverage: