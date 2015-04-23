NEW YORK, April 23 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $18 billion five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities at a yield of minus 0.335 percent, which was the most negative since an auction held in December 2013, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of the amount of bids for the five-year TIPS supply offered was 2.27, lower than prior auction's 2.37 in December and the weakest since August 2013 when it was 2.18. (Reporting by Richard Leong)