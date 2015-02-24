BRIEF-Moody's says robust growth and prudent fiscal policy support credit profile of germany
* robust growth and prudent fiscal policy support credit profile of Germany
NEW YORK Feb 24 Foreign investors bought $7.999 billion in U.S. 10-year Treasuries notes at an auction in February, their biggest purchase since Aug. 2011, according to Treasury data released on Tuesday.
This major investor class including overseas central banks bought $3.227 billion of 10-year notes at the prior auction held in January.
On Feb. 11, the Treasury Department sold $24 billion of 10-year notes at a yield of 2.000 percent.
Foreign investors bought $8.627 billion at the 10-year note sale in August 2011 shortly after Standard & Poor's stripped the United States of its top AAA-rating. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio)
* robust growth and prudent fiscal policy support credit profile of Germany
PARIS, March 23 French industrial morale fell to a four-month low in March, coming in below expectations, data from state statistics body INSEE showed on Thursday, in what may be the first sign that uncertainty surrounding the presidential election may be weighing on confidence. Morale in the industrial sector fell to 104 points in March from 107 in February. A Reuters poll of economists had an average forecast of 107. In the dominant services sector, the index was stable