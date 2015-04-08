CEE MARKETS-Crown firms in forward deals, cap may be removed soon

* Czech crown firmer in forwards, central bank cap seen near end * Pro-EU ruling party wins Bulgarian elections, Sofia stocks up * CEE stocks, bond yields fall as trust in Trump stimulus cracks (Recasts, with rise of crown in forwards contracts) By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, March 27 The crown firmed in forwards deals on Monday as Czech markets started their final week before the central bank's "hard commitment" to keep its exchange rate floor