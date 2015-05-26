NEW YORK May 26 The U.S. Treasury Department said on Tuesday it sold $26 billion of two-year notes to solid investor demand at a yield of 0.648 percent, up from 0.540 percent in April and the highest since December.

The ratio of the total bids submitted to the amount offered was 3.40, higher than 3.30 at the prior auction. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)