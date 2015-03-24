NEW YORK, March 24 Wall Street's top firms on Tuesday bought their smallest share of U.S. two-year Treasury notes at an auction since late 2012, U.S. Treasury data showed.

Primary dealers, or the 22 bond dealers that do business directly with the Federal Reserve, purchased 35.99 percent of the $26 billion of two-year notes issue offered. This was their smallest share purchase at a two-year auction since 28.32 percent in October 2012. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)