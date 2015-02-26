NEW YORK Feb 26 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $29 billion of seven-year notes to soft demand, resulting in a higher-than-expected yield on the latest debt supply, Treasury data showed.

The government securities due in February 2022 fetched a yield of 1.834 percent, higher than the 1.590 percent yield at the last seven-year note sale in January.

In the 'when-issued' market, traders had expected the latest seven-year Treasuries issue to sell at a yield of about 1.8260 percent, according to Tradeweb.

The ratio of bids submitted to the amount on offer was 2.37, down from 2.50 in January. This measure of overall demand was the weakest since the seven-year auction held in November 2013 when it was 2.36. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)