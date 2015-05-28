FOREX-Dollar rises after Trump selloff, helped by Fed comments, ECB report
* Dollar rises as Fed speakers remind markets of rate hike plans
NEW YORK May 28 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $29 billion of seven-year notes at a yield of 1.888 percent, up from 1.820 percent at the prior auction in April and the highest level since December, Treasury data showed.
The ratio of bids submitted to the amount offered was 2.49, above April's 2.44 and the strongest since January.
Direct and indirect bidders combined bought about two-thirds of the latest seven-year issue, while primary dealers or the 22 top Wall Street firms that do business with the U.S. Federal Reserve purchased the rest. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, March 29 Investors hesitated to take more risk in the U.S. stock market, finding cover in bonds and outside their home market during the latest week, Investment Company Institute data showed on Wednesday. U.S.-based bond funds absorbed $13.2 billion, the most cash since June 2015 in a 13th straight week of inflows, during the week ended March 22, the trade group's data showed. Funds in the United States that buy stocks abroad attracted $5