BRIEF-Blackrock to sell to underwriters $700 mln principal amount of 3.200% notes due 2027
* On March 21, entered underwriting agreement with J.P. Morgan Securities, Merrill Lynch, pierce, Fenner & Smith, Morgan Stanley
NEW YORK, Sept 1 U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $35 billion in one-month bills interest-free for first time since June, a rate that was also below the 0.045 percent interest rate at the prior auction last week, Treasury data showed.
The ratio of bids to the amount offered was 3.48, up from last week's 3.27 on $40 billion worth of one-month bill supply. This was the strongest overall demand for this bill maturity in a month..
The interest rate on one-month T-bills will likely stay very low in the coming weeks as the Treasury Department will further pare its weekly offering size if Congress doesn't raise the federal debt ceiling later this year, analysts said.
"This outlook for supply is dragging short-dated bill yields down close to zero," Jefferies & Co.'s money market strategist Thomas Simons wrote in a research note. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* On March 21, entered underwriting agreement with J.P. Morgan Securities, Merrill Lynch, pierce, Fenner & Smith, Morgan Stanley
* Canadian dollar at C$1.3334 or 75.00 U.S. cents * Bond prices higher across the maturity curve March 22 The Canadian dollar strengthened slightly against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, maintaining gains after the government unveiled a stay-the-course federal budget that targeted export growth, while earlier losses were reversed as the greenback fell. Canada's Liberal government's budget contained few surprises, in line with expectations that Ottawa wants to wai