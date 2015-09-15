* Latest U.S. 1-month bill supply pays no interest
* One-month bill offering smallest since early 2014
* U.S. sells 1-year bills at highest rate since 2010
NEW YORK, Sept 15 The U.S. Treasury Department
on Tuesday sold $20 billion in one-month bills to the strongest
demand in nearly three months, allowing it to pay no interest to
investors, Treasury data showed.
The ratio of bids to the amount offered was 4.07, up from
3.55 last week and the highest since 4.80 at an auction held
June 23.
The amount of the latest one-month T-bill issue
was the smallest since $8 billion offered on Feb. 11, 2014.
Last week, the Treasury paid an interest rate of 0.005
percent on $30 billion of one-month bill supply.
The Treasury has pared its one-month bill offering size for
three straight weeks in advance of the federal borrowing limit
that would be hit later this year.
At the same time, the Treasury sold $20 billion in one-year
bills at an interest rate of 0.440 percent, which
was the highest since April 2010.
At the prior one-year bill sale in August, the Treasury paid
investors an interest rate of 0.410 percent.
The bid-to-cover ratio was 3.17, down from 3.80 in August
and lowest since an auction held in September 2009.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)