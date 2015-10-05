(Adds details from 6-month bill auction, analyst quote)

NEW YORK Oct 5 The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday paid investors no interest on three-month bills for the first time ever as intense demand outstripped tight supply on ultra short-dated government debt, Treasury data showed.

"Supply is going to continue to be squeezed until the debt limit is raised," Jefferies & Co money market strategist Thomas Simons wrote on the latest T-bill sales.

The government had shrunk its offerings of T-bills as federal lawmakers have not approved a measure to raise the statutory borrowing limit, currently at $18.1 trillion, which analysts expect will be hit in the coming weeks.

Last week, Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said the government will exhaust its extraordinary measures to conserve cash on or about Nov. 5. Without authorization, the Treasury has no room to sell additional debt to raise money to pay workers and debt holders and to fund other government activities.

The declining supply has pushed interest rates on T-bills that mature on Oct. 15, 2015 into February 2016 into negative territory.

The Treasury sold $21 billion of T-bills due Jan. 7, 2016 at an interest rate of zero, compared with an interest rate of 0.015 percent on $18 billion in three-month bills it auctioned last week. .

The ratio of bids of the latest three-month issue to the amount offered was 4.14, the highest since June 22 and above 3.83 last week.

At the same time, the Treasury sold $21 billion of six-month bills at an interest rate of 0.065 percent, matching a level set back on Feb. 23 and below the 0.105 percent on $18 billion on supply sold a week ago.

The bid-to-cover ratio at the latest six-month bill sale was 3.86, up from 3.64 last week.

Earlier, the Treasury said it will sell $8 billion of one-month bills on Tuesday, which is the smallest weekly offering since February 2014 and less than the $10 billion the previous week.

It will also sell $15 billion of 25-day cash management bills. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Bernard Orr)