NEW YORK, March 25 Bidding at a $35 billion auction of U.S. five-year Treasuries auction on Wednesday was the weakest since the summer of 2009, resulting in the issue to sell at higher-than-expected yield, Treasury data showed.

The total bids submitted to the amount of five-year notes offered came in at 2.35, the lowest since July 2009. The bid-to-cover ratio at the five-year auction in February was 2.54. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)