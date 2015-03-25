BRIEF-Store Capital priced public offering of 8.65 mln shares of common stock at $23.10 per share
* Store Capital announces pricing of upsized public offering of common stock
NEW YORK, March 25 Bidding at a $35 billion auction of U.S. five-year Treasuries auction on Wednesday was the weakest since the summer of 2009, resulting in the issue to sell at higher-than-expected yield, Treasury data showed.
The total bids submitted to the amount of five-year notes offered came in at 2.35, the lowest since July 2009. The bid-to-cover ratio at the five-year auction in February was 2.54. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
CARACAS, March 27 Venezuela next week will launch a new currency exchange mechanism to replace the DICOM rate, also known as SIMADI, President Nicolas Maduro said late on Monday in a televised speech as the OPEC nation suffers a deep economic crisis.