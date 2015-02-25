NEW YORK Feb 25 Small bond dealers, large fund managers and other direct bidders bought $250 million of U.S. two-year floating-rate notes at an auction on Wednesday, which was the lowest amount ever since this security debuted in January 2014, Treasury data showed.

This major group of bidders bought $1.040 billion of FRN at an auction in January.

Overall demand at the two-year FRN sale however was strong.

The ratio of all the bids submitted to the $13 billion offered was 4.28, up from 3.72 in January and the strongest since September. (Reporting by Richard Leong)