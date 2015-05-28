NEW YORK May 28 Investors and bond dealers were
close to evenly splitting the $13 billion in two-year
floating-rate notes (FRN) the U.S. government sold on Thursday.
Direct and indirect bidders combined bought 50.76 percent of
the latest two-year FRN supply, while primary dealers or the 22
top Wall Street firm that do business directly with the Federal
Reserve purchased the rest, Treasury data showed.
Direct bidders include large investment funds and indirect
bidders include foreign central banks.
At the prior FRN auction in April, direct and indirect
bidders purchased 63.12 percent of the $15 billion in supply
offered, while primary dealers bought 36.87 percent.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)