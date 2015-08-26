NEW YORK Aug 26 The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $13 billion in two-year floating-rate notes to soft demand, resulting in the widest discount margin since March, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of two-year floating-rate notes offered was 3.50, below 3.93 at the prior auction in July and the weakest reading since December.

Investors pulled back their bids at the latest two-year FRN auction.

Fund managers, foreign central banks and other indirect bidders bought 43.55 percent of the latest offering, down from 53.25 percent in July and their smallest share since June 2014.

Small bond dealers and other direct bidders ended up with none of the supply, which last happened in March.

Primary dealers or the top 22 Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Federal Reserve purchased 56.45 percent of the two-year FRN offering, up from July's 45.08 percent and their biggest share since December. (Reporting by Richard Leong)