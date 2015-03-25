BRIEF-Store Capital priced public offering of 8.65 mln shares of common stock at $23.10 per share
* Store Capital announces pricing of upsized public offering of common stock
NEW YORK, March 25 Indirect bidders including fund managers and foreign central banks bought a record amount of U.S. two-year, floating-rate government notes at an auction on Wednesday, Treasury data showed.
This group of bidders bought $9.814 billion or 75.52 percent of the $13 billion in a reopened two-year FRN issue offered . This compared with the $6.262 billion or 48.21 percent at the $13 billion FRN auction in February. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
CARACAS, March 27 Venezuela next week will launch a new currency exchange mechanism to replace the DICOM rate, also known as SIMADI, President Nicolas Maduro said late on Monday in a televised speech as the OPEC nation suffers a deep economic crisis.