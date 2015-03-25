NEW YORK, March 25 Indirect bidders including fund managers and foreign central banks bought a record amount of U.S. two-year, floating-rate government notes at an auction on Wednesday, Treasury data showed.

This group of bidders bought $9.814 billion or 75.52 percent of the $13 billion in a reopened two-year FRN issue offered . This compared with the $6.262 billion or 48.21 percent at the $13 billion FRN auction in February. (Reporting by Richard Leong)