NEW YORK, April 27 The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday sold $26 billion of two-year fixed-rate securities at a yield of 0.540 percent, down from 0.598 percent in March and the lowest level since January, according to Treasury data.

Investors however scaled back their bidding for the latest two-year note supply. The ratio of the amount of bids to the two-year supply offered came in at 3.30, down from 3.46 in March and the weakest since December. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Ted Botha)