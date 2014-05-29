May 29 The U.S. Treasury Department said on Thursday its Dutch bidding auction of 7-year notes brought these results: 7-YEAR NOTES YIELDS

High 2.010 pct

Median 1.970 pct

Low 1.900 pct

For more details, please click on this link on the U.S. Treasury's Web site: here (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)