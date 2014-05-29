Russia's Putin warns against rushing into interest rate cut
MOSCOW, March 16 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday cutting interest rates too early and without grounds could lead to higher inflation and could cost a great deal.
May 29 The U.S. Treasury Department said on Thursday its Dutch bidding auction of 7-year notes brought these results: 7-YEAR NOTES YIELDS
High 2.010 pct
Median 1.970 pct
Low 1.900 pct
For more details, please click on this link on the U.S. Treasury's Web site: here (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)
WASHINGTON, March 16 U.S. homebuilding jumped in February likely as unseasonably warm weather boosted the construction of single-family houses to near a 9-1/2-year high, suggesting the economy remained on solid ground despite an apparent slowdown in the first quarter.
March 16 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and property owner Scion Group LLC said on Thursday their joint venture has bought three U.S. student housing portfolios for about $1.6 billion.