NEW YORK, March 16 The U.S. Treasury Department
on Monday paid the highest interest rates since December to
investors on $52 billion of bills in advance of a policy meeting
of the Federal Reserve where traders will watch for clues about
a possible interest rate increase.
The Treasury sold $26 billion of three-month bills
at an interest rate of 0.040 percent, the highest
level since Dec. 29, Treasury data showed.
Last week, it sold $26 billion of three-month T-bills at an
interest rate of 0.015 percent.
The ratio of bids submitted to the amount of three-month
T-bills offered was 3.69, the lowest level since Oct. 15, 2013.
Last week's bid-to-cover ratio that gauges overall demand at
an auction was 4.18.
Meanwhile, the Treasury sold $26 billion of six-month bills
at an interest rate of 0.145 percent, the highest
since Dec. 22. Last week, it paid an interest rate of 0.095
percent.
The bid-to-cover ratio of the latest six-month T-bill
auction was 3.59, down from last week's 3.96 and the lowest
since Oct. 15, 2013.
In early October 2013, the U.S. government entered into
partial shutdown as the White House and top Republican lawmakers
wrangled over whether to raise the statutory federal debt
ceiling. Traders feared if the debt limit were not increased by
Oct. 17, 2013, the United States would delay paying its interest
and principal on its debt, risking default and wreaking chaos
across financial markets.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Andrew Hay)