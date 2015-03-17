NEW YORK, March 17 The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday paid the highest interest rate since November to investors on $40 billion of bills as traders await clues about a possible interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve.

The Federal Open Market Committee, the U.S. central bank's policy-setting group, started a two-day meeting on Tuesday.

Many analysts expect the FOMC to drop "patient" in its policy statement, hinting at the possibility it may raise rates later this year.

On Tuesday, the Treasury sold $40 billion of the latest one-month bill issue at an interest rate of 0.050 percent, the highest level since Nov. 25, Treasury data showed.

Last week it sold $40 billion of one-month T-bills at an interest rate of 0.015 percent.

The ratio of bids submitted to the amount of one-month T-bills offered was 3.57, up from last week's 3.43, which was the lowest since Dec. 16.

The spike in the one-month T-bill rate followed increases in the three-month and six-month bill sales on Monday.

"Over the past two weeks, demand in the bill market has fallen off sharply. The exact causes are unclear, but we expect that the drop-off is related to apprehension ahead of tomorrow's FOMC meeting," Thomas Simons, money market strategist at Jefferies & Co., wrote in a research note.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)