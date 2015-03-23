NEW YORK, March 23 The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday paid lower interest rates to investors on $48 billion of bills after the Federal Reserve hinted it was in no hurry to raise rates last week, spurring a sharp drop in short-term borrowing costs.

The Treasury sold $24 billion of three-month bills at an interest rate of 0.020 percent, down from 0.040 percent last week, which was the highest level since Dec. 29, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids submitted to the amount of three-month T-bills offered was 3.78, up from the prior week's 3.69, which was the lowest since Oct. 15, 2013.

The Treasury sold $24 billion of six-month bills at an interest rate of 0.105 percent, lower than last week's 0.145 percent, which the highest since Dec. 22.

The bid-to-cover ratio of the latest six-month T-bill auction was 3.72, up from the prior week's 3.59, which was the lowest since Oct. 15, 2013. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)