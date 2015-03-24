NEW YORK, March 24 The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday paid lower interest rate to investors on $40 billion of one-month bills after the Federal Reserve last week hinted it might not raise short-term borrowing costs anytime soon.

The Treasury sold $40 billion of the latest one-month bill issue at an interest rate of 0.020 percent, down from last week's 0.050 percent which was the highest level since Nov. 25.

The ratio of bids submitted to the amount of one-month T-bills offered was 3.45, down from 3.57 the previous week.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of auction demand, was a tad above 3.43 set two weeks ago, which was the lowest since Dec. 16. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Tom Brown)