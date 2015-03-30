NEW YORK, March 30 The U.S. Treasury Department
on Monday paid higher interest rates to investors on $48 billion
of bills as short-term borrowing rates have drifted higher ahead
of the end of the first quarter.
The Treasury sold $24 billion of three-month bills
at an interest rate of 0.035 percent, up from 0.020
percent last week, Treasury data showed.
The ratio of bids submitted to the amount of three-month
T-bills offered was 3.90, up from the prior week's 3.78. Two
weeks ago, this gauge of overall auction demand for this T-bill
maturity fell to its lowest since Oct. 15, 2013.
The Treasury sold $24 billion of six-month bills
at an interest rate of 0.135 percent, up from last
week's 0.105 percent.
The bid-to-cover ratio of the latest six-month T-bill
auction was 3.66, up from the prior week's 3.72. Two weeks
earlier, it hit its lowest since Oct. 15, 2013.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)