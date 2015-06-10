(Recasts lead, adds details on latest 10-year auction)

NEW YORK, June 10 The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $21 billion of 10-year debt at the highest yield in nine months as investors have reduced bond holdings due to reduced pessimism about Europe and the lure of higher-yielding corporate bond supply.

The Treasury paid investors and dealers a yield of 2.461 percent on the latest 10-year supply, the highest yield at a 10-year auction since September, Treasury data showed.

This compared with a 2.237 percent yield at the prior 10-year auction held in May.

Overall bidding on the 10-year issue, part of this week's $58 billion in fixed-rate government debt supply, was the strongest this year.

The ratio of bids submitted to the amount offered was 2.74, above May's 2.72 and the highest since December's 2.97.

Large investment funds, foreign central bankers and smaller bond dealers bought 70.0 percent of the 10-year note supply, down from 81.1 percent in May, Treasury data showed.

Primary dealers or the top 22 Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Federal Reserve, purchased nearly 30 percent of the 10-year supply, up from 19 percent at the prior auction.

The Treasury will complete this week's debt sales on Thursday with a $13 billion offering of 30-year bonds

The auctions coincided with reports that the U.S. Justice Department had begun examining Wall Street's practices in the $12.5 trillion U.S. government debt market. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft and James Dalgleish)