NEW YORK, July 8 The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $21 billion of 10-year notes at a yield of 2.225 percent, the lowest in three months and below a nine-month high of 2.461 percent at the prior 10-year auction held in June, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of the bids submitted to the amount of the 10-year issue offered was 2.72, which was slightly lower than June's 2.74 but above its six-month average of 2.68. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)