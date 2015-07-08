PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 29
March 29 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, July 8 The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $21 billion of 10-year notes at a yield of 2.225 percent, the lowest in three months and below a nine-month high of 2.461 percent at the prior 10-year auction held in June, Treasury data showed.
The ratio of the bids submitted to the amount of the 10-year issue offered was 2.72, which was slightly lower than June's 2.74 but above its six-month average of 2.68. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)
March 29 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, March 29 The dollar pulled away from 4-1/2-month lows against a currency basket on Wednesday after solid data backed expectations for more U.S. interest rate hikes this year, while sterling was knocked by Britain triggering its exit from the European Union.