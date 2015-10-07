* Indirect bidders buy most 10-year supply since early 2011

* Primary dealers purchase smallest share since May (Adds details from 10-year auction)

NEW YORK Oct 7 The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $21 billion of 10-year notes to strong investor demand, resulting in a yield of 2.066 percent, the lowest since April and below the 2.235 percent at the prior auction in September, Treasury data showed.

Investment funds, foreign central banks and other indirect bidders bought 62.21 percent of a reopening to a 10-year note originally issued in August. This was their biggest share of a 10-year auction since the record 71.29 percent set in February 2011.

At the previous 10-year auction last month, indirect bidders represented 57.55 percent of total purchase.

Wednesday's 10-year auction was part of $58 billion in fixed-rate coupon supply for sale from the Treasury this week.

The Treasury will complete those sales on Thursday with a $13 billion auction of a prior 30-year bond issue .

As indirect bidders scooped up nearly two-thirds of the latest 10-year supply, the two other groups of bidders received smaller shares.

Small bond dealers and other direct bidders bought 10.25 percent, down from September's 13.80 percent.

Primary dealers or the top 22 Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Federal Reserve purchased 27.54 percent, their smallest share since May and less than the 28.65 percent seen in September.

Overall demand at the 10-year note reopening retreated from the prior one. The ratio of bids to the amount offered was 2.59, down from 2.70 in September. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft and James Dalgleish)