* Angelica corporation enters into asset purchase agreement with KKR
NEW YORK, March 10 The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $24 billion of three-year notes at a yield of 1.104 percent, which was the highest at a three-year note auction since April 2011, Treasury data showed.
In February, the government sold $24 billion of three-year securities at a yield of 1.050 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Innoviva Inc says urges shareholders to vote in favor of current board of directors