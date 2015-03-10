NEW YORK, March 10 The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $24 billion of three-year notes at a yield of 1.104 percent, which was the highest at a three-year note auction since April 2011, Treasury data showed.

In February, the government sold $24 billion of three-year securities at a yield of 1.050 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)