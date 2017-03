NEW YORK, June 9 The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $24 billion of three-year debt at a yield of 1.125 percent, the highest since a three-year auction held in April 2011, Treasury data showed.

It sold $24 billion of three-year Treasuries in May at a yield of 1.000 percent.

The ratio of bids submitted to the amount of three-year supply offered was 3.33, close to the 3.34 to last month's three-year auction. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)