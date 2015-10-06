EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Four euro zone states to sell debt in coming week
LONDON, March 31 Austria, Germany, France and Spain are the four euro zone sovereigns scheduled to sell debt at auction in the coming week.
NEW YORK Oct 6 The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $24 billion of new three-year notes to mediocre demand at a yield of 0.895 percent, the lowest since April and below the 1.056 percent at the prior auction in September, Treasury data showed.
Treasuries yields have fallen in the past month on worries about slowing global demand and bets the Federal Reserve may postpone a possible interest rate increase later this year.
The ratio of bids to the amount offered was 3.14, the weakest since August 2014 and lower than 3.23 at the previous auction. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
LONDON, March 31 Austria, Germany, France and Spain are the four euro zone sovereigns scheduled to sell debt at auction in the coming week.
ATHENS, March 31 Euro zone deputy finance ministers have recommended Greek bailout review talks continue in Athens, a government official said on Friday, as Athens and its creditors seek a deal on reforms to unlock aid.