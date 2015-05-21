NEW YORK May 21 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $13 billion of 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) to solid investor demand, resulting in a yield of 0.358 percent, Treasury data showed.

The yield on the reopened 10-year TIPS issue was more than 1 basis point higher than what traders had thought and the highest in three auctions. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)