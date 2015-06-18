(Adds details from TIPS auction, background)
NEW YORK, June 18 The U.S. Treasury Department
said on Thursday it sold $7 billion in 30-year Treasury
Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) at a yield of 1.142
percent, which was the highest since an auction in February
2014.
At the prior 30-year TIPS auction in February, the Treasury
sold $9 billion of supply at a yield of 0.842 percent.
Investor demand for this type of government debt, whose
interest and principal rise with inflation and adjust with the
Consumer Price Index, was strong following a
smaller-than-expected 0.4 percent rise in the CPI last month.
Foreign central banks and other indirect bidders bought
70.82 percent of the latest 30-year TIPS supply, their biggest
share since data were available going back to 2010. They bought
69.04 percent at the previous auction.
Large fund managers and other direct bidders purchased 4.29
percent, up from 3.96 percent at the February auction, Treasury
data showed.
Primary dealers or the 22 biggest Wall Street firms that do
business directly with the Federal Reserve, bought 24.89 percent
of the latest supply, their smallest share since data were
available. They bought 27.00 percent at the prior auction.
