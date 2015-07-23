BRIEF-Dicerna secures $70 mln in convertible preferred stock financing
* Dicerna secures $70 million in convertible preferred stock financing
NEW YORK, July 23 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $15 billion of 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities at a yield of 0.491 percent, the highest yield since an auction in November and above 0.358 percent at the prior auction held in May, Treasury data showed.
The ratio of the bids submitted to the amount of the 10-year TIPS offered was 2.31, below 2.33 at the May auction and the lowest since a 10-year TIPS sale in September. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Dicerna secures $70 million in convertible preferred stock financing
March 30 Prospects for the U.S. economy have brightened now that stimulus from Washington appears more likely, so the Federal Reserve will need to keep raising rates and eventually trim its bond portfolio to avoid an overheating, one of the most influential Fed policymakers said on Thursday.