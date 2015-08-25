NEW YORK Aug 25 The U.S. Treasury Department on
Tuesday sold $26 billion of two-year notes to soft bidding from
investors, resulting in a yield of 0.663 percent, fractionally
above what traders had expected, Treasury data showed.
The ratio of bids to the amount offered came in
at 3.16, below prior auction's 3.42 in July and the lowest
reading since October.
Fund managers, foreign central banks and other indirect
bidders bought 47.09 percent of the latest two-year note
offering, less than July's 54.37 percent and their smallest
share at a two-year auction since May.
Small bond dealers and other direct bidders purchased 10.27
percent at the auction, less than July's 17.88 percent.
Primary dealers or the top 22 Wall Street firms that do
business directly with the Federal Reserve bought 42.64 percent
of the latest two-year supply, up from the 27.75 percent in July
and their largest share since April.
On Aug. 20, the Treasury said if the latest two-year note
supply sells at a yield between 0.625 percent to 0.749 percent,
it will be considered an addition to an outstanding five-year
note originally issued in August 2012.
The Treasury will sell $13 billion in two-year floating-rate
notes and $35 billion in five-year notes on
Wednesday, followed by $29 billion in seven-year debt
on Thursday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)