DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
NEW YORK Dec 8 Investment funds bought more than 50 percent of the $35 billion of U.S. five-year government debt offered in November, making their purchase the biggest at a five-year auction since the Treasury Department made such data available going back to 2001.
On Nov. 25, mutual funds, money managers, hedge funds and other investors bought $18.778 billion of the five-year notes due Nov. 20, 2019, Treasury data released on Monday showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)
NEW YORK, March 17 Small-cap stocks benefited from a dovish lining to the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates this past week, but strategists warn it will take more to make these pricey stocks outperform their larger brethren in the long haul.