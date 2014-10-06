UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN Oct 6 Audi said on Monday sales in China, the German luxury auto brand's largest market, increased 13 percent in September on demand for sport-utility vehicles.
Volkswagen's flagship premium division delivered 51,614 passenger cars and SUVs last month. Nine-month sales were up 16 percent to 415,704 models, fueled by the Q3 and Q5 SUV models.
Audi expects sales in China to climb to about 550,000 autos this year, Chief Executive Rupert Stadler said last week at the Paris auto show, an increase by about 12 percent from last year's 492,000.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Thomas Atkins)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources