BERLIN May 10 Volkswagen's luxury division Audi said on Thursday it may be able to boost annual auto sales to 1.5 million cars and sport-utility vehicles before the planned target date of 2015.

"The way things look at the moment, we may be able to reach this target earlier," Chief Executive Rupert Stadler said in a speech at the car maker's annual shareholder conference in Ingolstadt, Germany.

Audi may match last year's record operating profit of 5.35 billion euros ($6.92 billion) this year if economies don't slump, Chief Financial Officer Axel Strotbek said in a separate speech on Thursday, reiterating comments made previously.

Audi is targeting higher auto sales and revenue, the CFO said, without being more specific. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting By Andreas Cremer)