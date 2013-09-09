UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, Sept 9 Volkswagen's premium brand Audi said it had sold more than a million vehicles in the first eight months of the year, a 7.2 percent increase compared with the year-earlier period, driven by a 20 percent jump in volumes in China.
In August, sales rose 9.8 percent to 118,650 vehicles thanks to a 21.5 percent sales rise in the U.S., where demand for the A6 and A7 and clean diesel engines helped to drive sales.
Audi said it was on track for reaching its target of achieving 1.5 million deliveries by year end, thanks to double digit sales growth in North America and Asia-Pacific. (Reporting by Edward Taylor)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources