BRUSSELS Oct 14 German luxury car manufacturer Audi will build its new electric SUV model Q6 E-tron in Brussels starting in 2018, Belgian daily De Morgen reported on Wednesday.

The factory on the outskirts of Belgium's capital city currently manufactures the Audi A1, the brand's smallest model, and employs about 2,500 workers. In 2014 it produced some 115,000 vehicles.

Audi showed off a concept of an electric SUV at the Frankfurt Motor show last month, aiming to compete with Tesla's Model X, which the U.S. company launched at the end of September.

By giving the car the name Q6, Audi aims to slot the vehicle between its existing line up of SUVs, the Q5 and the Q7.

Audi, owned by Volkswagen, declined to comment on the report. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek in Brussels, additional reporting by Andreas Cremer in Berlin; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)