PUEBLA CITY, Mexico May 4 Volkswagen AG's
Audi premium brand will not build a vehicle assembly
plant in Brazil until the laws governing what exactly is
required to ensure a car is considered locally built are
clarified, the unit's chief executive said on Saturday.
"We are studying now some details, but even the government
is not really clear when it comes to localization, what type of
parts do they mean?" Rupert Stadler told reporters in Puebla
City, Mexico after Audi celebrated the laying of the foundation
stone in a nearby town for a $1.3 billion plant that will open
in mid-2016.
"The whole framework of laws and regulations is not
transparent," he added. "So you cannot now say, 'I'm going to
Brazil' because you don't know the details."
Brazil is the world's fourth largest automotive market and
many automakers are opening plants there to avoid tariffs on
imported vehicles. Audi officials have said in the past the
company might add a plant in Brazil.
VW officials said in March that they saw the Brazil industry
sales slowing this year and the pace of investments in local
factories would hinge on demand. Audi rival BMW has said it
plans to open a factory in Brazil in late 2014.
While Audi has the necessary government approvals to proceed
if it wanted, Stadler said he won't invest without more clarity.
"It has to be clear," he said. "What are the conditions?
What is the requirement for localization? This is very
complicated, so it needs some time."
Stadler also said the opening of the Mexican assembly plant
in three years does not close the door on the brand some day
building vehicles in the United States.
"That's absolutely open in the future because it always
depends what car do you discuss, where is the main market and is
the framework the right one," he said.
VW builds VW-branded cars at its plant in Chattanooga,
Tennessee, but does not assemble Audi vehicles in the United
States.